Palani rope car service to be suspended on Thursday
Maintenance work cited as the reason
The rope car service in Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani will be suspended on Thursday owing to one-day maintenance.
Winch services will be available for devotees, who can also use the stairway, said temple authorities.
