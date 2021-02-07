Palani panchamritham at your doorstep soon

Chennai

07 February 2021 01:37 IST

A pack of the ‘prasadam’ will be priced at ₹250

Soon, you can get Palani panchamritham at your doorstep, with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department tying up with India Post for delivery.

The pack would contain half a kilo of panchamritham, 10 gm of vibhuthi and a 6x4 inch picture of Sri Dhandayudhapani in Raja Alankaram. Each pack would be would be priced at ₹250.

Sources in the department said that logistics and packing would be handled by the department of posts. The temple authorities would provide the sealed panchamritham, vibhuthi and picture. “During the lockdown there has been a lot of demand for the prasadam from devotees. Similarly, the temple also has a capacity of 30,000 kg of panchamritham daily, which we thought we could utilise,” said an official source.

The department website would soon have a link that would provide a payment gateway. “We are also discussing with India Posts to provide facility for payment of cash at their counters. They have said that the delivery would be done within three days via speed post mode,” he said. The department sees a demand for this prasadam pack in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The panchamritham, which is primarily made using bananas, palm jaggery, ghee, dates and cardamom, has a shelf life of 15 days if kept unopened and on opening can be kept under refrigeration for a longer period.

Minister Sevvur Ramachandran said that the department had over the last four years retrieved 1,198.40 acres of lands and buildings on 181 grounds that had been encroached upon.