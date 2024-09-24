Palani panchamirtham row: Director Mohan G arrested, released on own bail

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi district registered a case against film director Mohan G. in connection with his recent controversial remarks on the panchamirtham of the famous Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani.

The case was booked on a complaint from Kaviarasu, a manager of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram.

A press release issued by the Tiruchi Rural Police on Tuesday evening said Mr. Kaviarasu had said in his complaint that he had watched a YouTube channel in which Mohan had made “untrue” remarks that the panchamirtham, which is given as prasadam to the devotees at the Dhandayuthapani Swmay Temple at Palani, was prepared with contraceptive pills.

Mr. Kaviarasu sought action against Mohan for spreading such false information that could spoil communal harmony among the people of Tamil Nadu and instigate violence. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Samayapuram station, the release said.

Earlier in the day, Mohan was picked up by a special team at his residence in Kasimedu, Chennai. He was produced at the Judicial Magistrate Court-III in Tiruchi in the evening. The court released Mohan on own bail, said police sources.

Counsel for Mr. Mohan later told reporters on the court premises that a plea was made to the court to release him on own bail, with the irregularities in his arrest cited. The court accepted the submission and released Mohan on own bail, he added.

Close on the heels of the adulterated ghee used in Tirupati Laddu, Mohan made a video statement that he heard that the tablets which made a person impotent were mixed in the panchamirtham. “Subsequently, the news about it was suppressed and the adulterated stuff was also destroyed, I heard,” he said.

He also said, in another portion, that contraceptive pills were mixed and it amouned to mixing poison. People manning such institutions should ensure that there were no shortcomings in the preparation, he said.