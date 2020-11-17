Palani firing: one victim succumbs to injuries

Another person is under treatment at govt. hospital

One of the two persons, P. Subramani (58), who sustained gunshot wounds after a theatre owner, S. Natarajan (80), opened fire at a group of men at Palani in Dindigul district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Police said that Subramani underwent a surgery at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after the bullet had pierced through his stomach. However, he succumbed to the injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

Consequently, Palani Town police have altered the case to that of murder. Earlier, they had registered a case of attempt to murder. The police have also booked Natarajan under the provisions of the Arms Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palani) Siva said that the theatre owner had been possessing the arms licence for over four decades for his personal safety. “We have no reports of Natarajan having misused the revolver on any previous occasions. Otherwise, his licence could have been cancelled,” he added.

Another victim, M. Palaniswami (74), is under treatment at Palani Government Hospital.

A police source said that after having shot three rounds – one each hit the two victims and another one misfired – the gun got locked and Natarajan could not fire with it.

In a video footage, the elderly man is seen attempting to shoot down another person who tried to prevent him from firing further by hurling stones on him.

A dispute between Natarajan and one Ilangovan over a piece of land in Palani led to the theatre owner opening fire at the the group of men.