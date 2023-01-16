ADVERTISEMENT

Palamedu jallikattu | Bull tamer dies, 19 others sustain injuries

January 16, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The 26-year-old tamer had sustained injuries in his abdomen where a bull had gored him; five others have been hospitalised; as of noon on Monday, over 400 bulls had entered the arena

The Hindu Bureau

Aravind Raj, 26, who was gored to death during the jallikattu held at Palamedu village in Madurai district on January 15, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 26-year-old bull tamer who participated at the jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai on Monday, died following injuries sustained to his right lower abdomen, after a bull gored him. The tamer, Aravind Raj, was declared brought dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said a total of eight injured persons were referred to GRH from the jallikattu events as of 2 p.m. Of these, five persons have been admitted, while two were treated as out-patient.

According to the officials of health department, 19 persons were injured at the event, as of early Monday afternoon.

A bull entering the arena from the ‘vadivasal’ during the jallikattu being Palamedu village in Madurai district on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

‘Mattu’ Pongal day saw the jallikattu bulls raging out of the vadivasal at the arena in Palamedu, as enthusiastic tamers flexed their muscles to win over the animals. Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P. Moorthy, flagged off the events. Earlier, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar administered a pledge for the fair conduct of the event.

Tamers showcased their skills by taming the decorated and garlanded bulls, as the crowds cheered. The winning bull owners, whose bulls were not caught and the bull tamers who scored points, were given gifts by the organising committee. The gifts included dhotis, mixers, pillows, suitcases and travel bags among others, and were given after the release of every bull.

As of noon, 414 bulls were released through the vadivasal at the end of four rounds, according to the district administration. Around 14 bulls were rejected due to problems in their registration, including a few bulls that rejected due to health issues, said S. Nataraja Kumar, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The animals, before being taken to the collection point, underwent a health checkup. “A sample of their saliva is taken to check for intoxication and the usual check-up is done to identify any wounds or injuries,” he added.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, MLA M. Boominathan, Inspector General (South Zone) Asra Garg, Deputy Ispector General R. Ponni, Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad and Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran were among those present.

