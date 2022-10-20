Palace of Venadu and Travancore kings emerges from the ruins 

The traditional method of construction is followed and special bricks from Kovilpatti are used. The teak beams have to be replaced as they are no longer in good shape. But the granite pillars are retained. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even a decade ago, there stood a dilapidated palace at Eraniel in Kanniyakumari district, which was once the abode of the Venadu and Travancore kings. Even in its ruins, one could sense its former glory and architectural excellence. There is evidence that the palace existed even in the 15 th Century. But neglect took a heavy toll on the structure and when the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) stepped in to restore it, it was too late. What is happening today is a brick-by-brick reconstruction.

“Though the palace had been constructed without foundation, periodical lime treatment could have saved it. Now it has developed vertical cracks all over and restoration is [nearly] impossible,” says a senior official who is involved in the project.

Standing on 3.23 acres at Eraniel, once known as Ranasinganallur, the palace had a double-storey house, constructed in Travancore style, with a beautiful muttram (courtyard), supported by granite pillars. There is also a small tank in the palace. The vasantha mandapam, in an elevated platform, is in the western side of the complex. It was adorned with beautiful wooden panels containing carvings and paintings depicting the social life of people and soldiers of the period. There is an eight-foot polished ornate stone couch, once served as a bed for the kings.

Writing in Travancore State Manual, Nagam Ayya, the Diwan of Travancore, says Eraniel was the capital of the Venadu kings, who ruled Kanniyakumari between 10 th Century and 18 th Century. “It enjoyed a status on a par with Padmanabhapuram, the capital of the Travancore kings. When Padmanabhapuram became the capital, Eraniel was reduced to the second capital,” he writes.

Its other names are Ranasingeswaram, Padaippa Nadu and Ranasingapadi. There were royal highways between Eraniel and Padmanabhapuram.

Inscriptions, dating back to 1484, found at the Alagamperumal Temple at Thalakulam near Eraniel, refer to the king who performed the kumbabishekam (consecration) as Kandan Perumal alias Veerakerala Pallavatharaiyan, who resided at Padaipanattu Ranasingapadi, another name for Eraniel. It confirms the existence of the palace even in the 15 th Century, long before the construction of the Padmanabhapuram palace. The Eraniel palace was constructed as a two-storey structure and there was a lavatory on the first floor.

“The ballad of Thampimar says the Venadu and Travancore kings temporarily stayed at the Eraniel palace. The ballad refers to it as ‘Koyikkal Kottaram’. The elder of the Venadu royal family took care of administration, while his younger brothers took care of temples. The younger brothers had stayed at the palace,” according to folklorist A.K. Perumal.

Eraniel, a fertile landscape, once supplied a superior variety of samba rice, known as Eraniel Samba. It was a thriving trade centre and a hub of textile units. The weavers made fine cloths, including ‘Chitrapada pattu’, worn by the royals during a coronation ceremony.

Mr. Perumal attributed its fall to the shifting of the capital to Padmanbhapuram and the emergence of Marthandavarma, the architect of modern Travancore, who later shifted the capital to Thiruvananthapuram.

It was repaired last in 1930, and had remained in good condition. It came under the control of the Department of HR&CE after Kanniyakumari was annexed to Tamil Nadu in 1957. Eminent archaeologist D. Gopalan, who visited the palace in 2000, had recorded that it was there without much damage. Official apathy ruined the palace in just two decades.

It was the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who announced ₹3.85 crore for its restoration in 2013, after Collector S. Nagarajan submitted a detailed report with the help of experts, including K.T. Narasimhan, Superintending Archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But the work was delayed because of lack of specialised workers. Now Jayakumar, a contractor from Tiruttani, has bagged the work, and is reconstructing the palace by employing workers from Rajapalayam, who had restored the Madras High Court building.

“We follow the traditional method of construction and bring specially manufactured bricks from Kovilpatti. We have to replace the teak beams as they are no longer in good shape. But we retain the granite pillars,” says Mr. Jayakumar, pointing out that the structure was beyond restoration.

Officials say they can only restore or reconstruct parts of the palace, because the funds are not adequate. The vasantha mandapam, with the stone couch, has to wait. “Our objective is to ensure that the palace stands there again. We hope the government will sanction funds in future to complete the work,” says an official.