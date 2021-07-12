Tamil Nadu

Painting expo held to mark Sepoy Mutiny

The day-long painting exhibition related to Sepoy Mutiny was jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Science Forum and Auxilium College for Women at the District Rural Development office in Vellore on Saturday to mark the 215th year of the revolt.

The exhibition displayed a total of 26 oil paintings of various events related to the mutiny.

Battle scenes between the Indian sepoys and their English officers, ransack of British quarters inside the fort complex by the revolutionaries, storming of the fort by the regimental forces from Arcot, capture of rebels and their execution were kept for public view, especially for children, to nurture the history and rich heritage of India's first freedom struggle against the colonial powers.

The oil paintings were done by the local artist Nirmal.

“Visitors including children were also given the slice of our history, especially about the Fort Town through photographs, pamphlets and booklets,” said S.N. Janarthanan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Science Forum (Vellore division).


