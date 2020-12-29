Painting everything in saffron to suit views not good for society: Alagiri

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:29 IST

‘BJP creating disharmony in State’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pouring saffron paint on statues at night to create disharmony in the State. The Congress could pour black paint on the BJP’s State headquarters in daylight, but would not do that, he added.

Addressing presspersons after hoisting the Congress flag on its 136th foundation day on a 150-feet pole set up at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the TNCC headquarters, Mr. Alagiri said, “What will you do if we pour black paint on your headquarters just like how you pour saffron paint? Where will it lead to? Your actions are a blot on democracy,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said democracy was about listening to opposing viewpoints as well, which was the philosophy followed by the Congress. The BJP should learn that painting everything in saffron to suit their views was not good for the society.

Advertising

Advertising