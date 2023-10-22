Painting, essay writing, quiz competition to mark World Diabetes Day at CMC Vellore

October 22, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - VELLORE

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital organised an essay and painting competition for students of Classes 8 to 12 and a quiz competition for schoolteachers in Vellore and Ranipet districts in Vellore on Saturday to mark the World Diabetes Day 2023.

According to a press release, the painting competition was a visual treat and the students produced some brilliant artwork using a variety of techniques. The theme for the competition was “How can the government influence the long-term policies in diabetes care and prevention” and the participants came up with a tangible display, crafted with pencils, sketch, crayons and watercolours.

The judges for the event were Srujan Sharma, assistant professor from the CMC’s department of Trauma Surgery; Jessica Vaddeswarapu, radiologist; Priya, associate professor from the department of Pulmonary Medicine; and Alice Suresh, nurse manager, L Ward, CMC Vellore.

Of the 79 entries, the one by Irene Jasmine Joshua from Pincushion Montessori International School secured the top prize; second place was shared by Sadhana from DAV BHEL and S. Jayashree from Pincushion Montessori International School. Mithra Devi, Pincushion Montessori International School, Jaishree from Ida Scudder School and Prasad from Velammal Bodhi campus took the joint third place. Consolation Prizes were also awarded.

The essay competition saw 76 English entries and 64 Tamil entries.

Of the 19 teams for the teachers’ quiz, the top four teams reached the final round. The team from St. Mary’s consisting of Joice Immaculate and T. Roseline Sheeba won the first prize. The team of Jaya Ruby Helkal and Gabriel Mary from Ida Scudder School and Sathya Sheela and Jagadish of Vani Vidyalaya CBSE shared the second place. The third place went to Nandakumar and Sarala from Om Sakthi Narayani Matriculation School.

Priya Abraham, professor in Virology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and former Director, National Institute of Virology, Pune (NIV), was the chief guest. The event was coordinated by Kripa Cherian and Flory of CMC (Vellore), the release said.

