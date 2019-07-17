Tamil Nadu

Painting contest to be held on July 19

Winners from district level will be sent to the State level contest

The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), Vellore, will be conducting a district-level National Painting Competition 2019 on July 19.

The event will be held at the P. Dhandapani Mudaliar Thirumana Mandapam, near the Vellore Corporation office, from 9 a.m.

Honorary secretary of ICCW, Suseela Chidambaram said the competition would be conducted under two categories — normal and differently abled — which will be further divided based on age groups.

The winning entries from the district level would be sent for the State-level competition.

The winners will then be sent to the national-level contest.

