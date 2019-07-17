Painting contest to be held on July 19

The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), Vellore, will be conducting a district-level National Painting Competition 2019 on July 19.

The event will be held at the P. Dhandapani Mudaliar Thirumana Mandapam, near the Vellore Corporation office, from 9 a.m.

Honorary secretary of ICCW, Suseela Chidambaram said the competition would be conducted under two categories — normal and differently abled — which will be further divided based on age groups.

The winning entries from the district level would be sent for the State-level competition.

The winners will then be sent to the national-level contest.