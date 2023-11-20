November 20, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of national campaign on energy conservation, the Ministry of Power in co-operation with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and POWERGRID (A Maharatna PSU) organised a painting competition for school students.

The competition was held under two categories. The first one was for students from class 5,6 and 7 and the second was for candidates from class 8,9 and 10. The theme for the competition was ‘Life- Lifestyle for Environment” or “We Are Pro Planet People”.

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, presided over the valedictory function at Anna University in Chennai and gave away the cash prize to the winners of the State-level painting competition.

