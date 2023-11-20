HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painting competition for school students

November 20, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel 10485

As part of national campaign on energy conservation, the Ministry of Power in co-operation with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and POWERGRID (A Maharatna PSU) organised a painting competition for school students.

The competition was held under two categories. The first one was for students from class 5,6 and 7 and the second was for candidates from class 8,9 and 10. The theme for the competition was ‘Life- Lifestyle for Environment” or “We Are Pro Planet People”. 

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, presided over the valedictory function at Anna University in Chennai and gave away the cash prize to the winners of the State-level painting competition.

Related Topics

painting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.