Painting and essay contests to be conducted as part of Vigilance Awareness Week

Kamarajar Port Limited, Ennore, and Hindu Tamil Thisai are conducting contests for schoolchildren on Vigilance Awareness Week

Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 26 to November 1, with the theme ‘Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity’.

Under the junior category (Classes VI to VIII), contestants can draw paintings on the theme of ‘Oozhal Illatha Indhiya’, and send them to — The Circulation Dept., Hindu Tamil Thisai, 124 Walajah Salai, Chennai-2. Under the senior category (Classes IX to XII), contestants can write an essay, either in Tamil or English, on ‘Puthya Indhiyavai Uruvakku - Oozhalalai Ozhithal’, and mail them to kpt.vigilweek@thehindu.co.in. The last date for entries is October 24.


