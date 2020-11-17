Painter in Chidambaram held under POCSO Act

CUDDALORE

17 November 2020 11:15 IST

Police said he had repeatedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl

The Chidambaram All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Monday night arrested a 22-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her.

Police said the accused Prithviraj, a painter from Vaiyur, befriended the girl when he used to visit her house. He sexually assaulted her repeatedly. The crime came to light when the minor girl and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up and she was found to be eight months pregnant, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested Prithviraj. A case was booked against him under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.