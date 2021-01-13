Painter held under POCSO Act

VILLUPURAM

13 January 2021 01:47 IST

The Villupuram All Women Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The police gave the name of the accused as K. Surya of Kandamangalam, a painter. Police said the accused claiming to be in love with the girl sexually assaulted her.

The girl told her mother who lodged a complaint with the Villupuram All Women Police. A case was registered against Surya under Section 5 (l) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.