Tamil Nadu

Painter held under POCSO Act

The Villupuram All Women Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The police gave the name of the accused as K. Surya of Kandamangalam, a painter. Police said the accused claiming to be in love with the girl sexually assaulted her.

The girl told her mother who lodged a complaint with the Villupuram All Women Police. A case was registered against Surya under Section 5 (l) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

