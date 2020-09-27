Tamil Nadu

Painter held for abduction, sexual assault of minor girl

The Parangipettai police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of abducting a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

Arul Selvan, a painter, was arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting the girl. The police also arrested the accused’s friend Sivaguru, 24, on charges of abducting the girl.

According to police, Arul Selvam allegedly abducted the girl with the help of Sivaguru and sexually assaulted her at a secluded place near Parangipettai on Saturday.

The duo was arrested based on a complaint by the girl’s father. A case was registered under Sections 366 A (procuration of minor girl) read with Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

