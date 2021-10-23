Painter arrested on rape charge

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 00:49 IST

The accused was an acquaintance of the victim’s father and raped her in his house

All Women Police, Adyar, on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for raping a 21-year-old woman.

The police said the accused had been identified as A. Manikandan, 34, a painter from Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam. The victim’s parents got separated and she was staying with her father. Manikandan knew her father who was an alcoholic. He used to visit their house.

The accused took her to his house and raped her. His children reported the crime to the girl’s mother.

The police took up investigation following a complaint from the mother of the victim.