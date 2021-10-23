Tamil Nadu

Painter arrested on rape charge

All Women Police, Adyar, on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man for raping a 21-year-old woman.

The police said the accused had been identified as A. Manikandan, 34, a painter from Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam. The victim’s parents got separated and she was staying with her father. Manikandan knew her father who was an alcoholic. He used to visit their house.

The accused took her to his house and raped her. His children reported the crime to the girl’s mother.

The police took up investigation following a complaint from the mother of the victim.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 12:50:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/painter-arrested-on-rape-charge/article37132984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY