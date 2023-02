February 06, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were deeply saddening and that he was pained by the the huge loss of lives, injuries and destruction caused.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “My heart goes out to the people of both the nations in this hour of tragedy. Let’s stand together as one to help those affected.”