Padma Shri awardee, artist & writer, Manohar Devadoss, no more

December 07, 2022 02:19 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Devadoss was 85 and had been battling an irreversible eye condition since he was in his 30s; he was known for his intricate ink drawings of Madurai and Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Manohar Devadoss, 85, died in Chennai on Wednesday. He is survived by his daughter | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Renowned pen and ink artist, musician and writer, Manohar Devadoss died at his Santhome residence in Chennai, early on Wednesday. He was 85. He is survived by a daughter, who lives in the United States.

Architect Sujatha Shankar of INTACH, who knew Mano, as he was fondly known to friends, from the 1980s, said that she had met him even on Tuesday evening, and he had been happy and cheerful at that time.

ALSO READ
Mano’s sketches of Madurai

Mr. Devadoss had written several books and also illustrated them. His intricate ink drawings of buildings in Chennai and Madurai are treasured by those who possess them.

Historian V. Sriram said that Mr. Devadoss had been battling an irreversible eye condition from his 30s, and had worked as a chemical engineer in a company, until his eye sight permitted him to.

His wife Mahema, met with an accident and was paralysed from below the neck, and for 30 years, Mr. Devadoss had looked after her, until she passed away.

Also Read | Manohar Devadoss says he owes his Padmashri Award to Madurai

A Padma Shri awardee, Mr. Devadoss hailed from Madurai and loved that city as much as he did Chennai. He and his wife brought out greeting cards with his illustrations every year, and the sale proceeds went to charity.

The funeral is expected to be held on Friday afternoon.

