Paddy storage to be augmented in Tiruvallur

16 acres of land allotted for godowns

Tiruvallur district, which is witnessing an increase in procurement of paddy this year, will get additional storage space at Ramachery, Pandikavanur and Chinnambedu villages.

Sixteen acres of land, which includes five acres each of buffer stock godowns at Pandikavanur and Chinnambedu, had been allotted in these villages for this purpose, said Collector Alby John Varghese, who flagged off trucks carrying paddy to hulling centres from the CAP storage facility at Gurupuram in Uthukottai taluk.

“The facility at Gurupuram is the first of its kind in the district and has come up on five acres of land where the paddy bags would be stored at a height of two feet and covered with a large cap made of tarpaulin material, which is specifically made for this purpose. Ramachery too will get a similar CAP facility and the paddy thus kept can be stored for up to a year,” Mr. Varghese said.

A total of 37,217 tonnes of paddy from the Swarnavari season, which is from August to October, procured through 54 direct procurement centres from 5,041 farmers who had planted paddy on 25,000 hectares of land had been stored in these CAPs and four other agricultural regulated market godowns. Each cap can store around 125 tonnes of paddy at a time. This year, the district procured 15,000 tonnes of paddy more than last year.

A farmer said he preferred to supply paddy to government’s procurement centre since he was getting ₹2,060 per 100 kg in place of ₹950 if sold to private vendors. “The varieties that are usually sown during Swarnavari include the superfine MTV 1010 and CO 51 and ADT 37,” said Jayaraman, a farmer.