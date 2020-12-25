Paddy procurement norms relaxed

The Centre has relaxed the ceiling on moisture content in paddy procured through direct purchase centres this season, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

The Minister told reporters at Sorakudi in Nannilam taluk on Friday that paddy with moisture content of up to 20% would be procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation this procurement season.

Previously, only paddy with up to 17% moisture content was procured. The relaxation comes after the State government wrote to the Centre, following requests from farmers who had harvested paddy in inclement weather.