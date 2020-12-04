Paddy crop inundated in parts of delta after heavy rains

TIRUCHI

04 December 2020

According to preliminary estimates, about 30,000 hectares of samba/thaladi crops are believed to have been inundated in Nagapattinam and Mayalidathurai districts

Standing paddy crops were inundated in parts of the Cauvery delta districts following heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Thursday under the influence of cyclonic storm Burevi. Some parts of the region, including Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, continued to receive heavy rainfall on Friday.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts largely bore the brunt of the inclement weather, with Kollidam recording 36 cm of extreme rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Manalmedu recorded 25 cm, Thiruthuraipoondi 22 cm, Sirkazhi 21 cm, Kudavasal 20 cm, Mayiladuthurai 19 cm, Nannilam 14 cm and Tiruvarur 11 cm.

According to preliminary estimates, about 30,000 hectares of samba/thaladi crops are believed to have been inundated in the combined Nagapattinam district (including the newly created Mayalidathurai district), sources in the Agriculture Department in the district said. Crop inundation was largely reported in Kollidam, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam and Mayiladauthurai areas, an official said, and conceded that the crop was young in most places.

However, with the recent desilting of canals, the water was draining fast and if the water drained from the fields over the next few days, the crops could be saved, he said.

Some farmers however, were not so confident. “Nearly 3 lakh acres of late samba/thaladi in low-lying areas could have been submerged in the entire delta region. The crop may not survive if the water does not drain from the fields within a day or two,” observed Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, a farmers’ leader of Nagapattinam. He urged Public Works Department (PWD) officials to come to the aid of farmers by clearing the weeds and broken branches of trees which impede flow in drainage channels. PWD officials should also inspect the regulators to ensure smooth flow of water, Mr. Dhanapalan said.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, an Agriculture Department official said that as per initial estimates about 4,600 acres were inundated but the figure could be higher as the rain was continuing. The official said only late samba/thaladi crop in low lying areas in the district were inundated and there may not be much damage to crop.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said that field officers have been asked to go to the villages and assess the exact extent of inundation.

Inundation of crops was reported in a few places in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts too. Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district recorded 11 cm of rainfall, followed by 10 cm in Thirumanur and 9 cm in Sendurai.

Huts damaged

Fifty-one huts, including 27 in Jayamkondam, were damaged in the district. About 360 families have been accommodated in seven shelters. A minor breach was reported on the Nandaiyar canal at Sembiyakudi village in the district. PWD officials were engaged in plugging the breach using sand bags. Perambalur received 10 cm of rainfall.

The cloudy atmosphere with only light drizzle on Friday morning brought some respite to the farmers in Thanjavur district. There was a let-up in rain in Tiruchi city on Friday morning as well.

Malaiyur received the highest rainfall of175 mm in Pudukottai district closely followed by Karambakudi with 174.80 mm.

(With Bureau inputs)