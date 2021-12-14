Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board needs special officer: AUT

Chennai

14 December 2021 01:11 IST

Alleging nepotism and favouritism in the administration of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board (PTB) institutions, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the State Government to appoint a special officer under the Section 14A of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation (Act), 1976, for the six colleges established by the trust.

‘HC order welcome’

The AUT, in a statement, welcomed the recent High Court order to conduct the elections for the trust board within three months.

“This judgment paves way not only to constitute a democratically elected Trust Board but also provides scope for a legally accountable education agency to the six colleges,” the AUT said on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Claiming that since June 2018, the colleges were being administered by those without experience in managing academic institutions, the AUT said a special officer should be appointed to manage the trust.