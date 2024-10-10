GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pachaiyappa’s College suspends 5 students following their arrest

They had allegedly beat up another student at the Moore Market suburban railway station on October 4, and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday

Published - October 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five students of the Pachaiyappa’s College were suspended on Thursday following their arrest by the police.

The students were arrested after they allegedly beat up another student at the Moore Market suburban railway station on October 4, and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Two of the arrested youth were aged 19 and the other three were aged 20.  Baby Gulnaz, the college’s principal in-charge, said the students were suspended based on a report from the police on Thursday. 

“We received the message from the police formally only today. We have a procedure. An inquiry will be conducted after which the students will be suspended or dismissed,” she said. According to her, the students did not have sufficient attendance since the beginning of the semester. Those suspended were second and third-year students in the history, Tamil, and economics degree programmes.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Related Topics

students / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.