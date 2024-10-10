Pachaiyappa’s College suspends 5 students following their arrest

Five students of the Pachaiyappa’s College were suspended on Thursday following their arrest by the police.

The students were arrested after they allegedly beat up another student at the Moore Market suburban railway station on October 4, and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Two of the arrested youth were aged 19 and the other three were aged 20. Baby Gulnaz, the college’s principal in-charge, said the students were suspended based on a report from the police on Thursday.

“We received the message from the police formally only today. We have a procedure. An inquiry will be conducted after which the students will be suspended or dismissed,” she said. According to her, the students did not have sufficient attendance since the beginning of the semester. Those suspended were second and third-year students in the history, Tamil, and economics degree programmes.