Pachaiyappa’s College faculty suspended

Head of the Tamil Department allegedly hurled caste slurs

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 23:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of Tamil department of Pachiayappa’s College was suspended on Thursday for caste slurs. The suspension came following a complaint from a fellow teacher in the department.

The Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board said a complaint was received from P. Muthusamy, assistant professor in Tamil department on July 27 that associate professor and head of the department, P. Anuradha, had expressed ‘hatred/unethical words’ against Scheduled Caste students in the department. A video and audio clipping of the same had been circulated in the social media and was published/broadcast by regional language press, the Board said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further there had been complaints from functionaries of the Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi besides “the local communal wings of the Scheduled Caste, Students Federation of India and the press,” the proceedings of the Board read.

As mandated under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act and Rules, 1976, the matter was placed before the College Committee whose report stated that the faculty member was “involved in the issue.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Board termed it “gross misconduct” and suspended Ms. Anuradha for two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
universities and colleges
arts and science education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app