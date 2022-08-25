Pachaiyappa’s College faculty suspended

Head of the Tamil Department allegedly hurled caste slurs

The head of Tamil department of Pachiayappa’s College was suspended on Thursday for caste slurs. The suspension came following a complaint from a fellow teacher in the department.

The Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board said a complaint was received from P. Muthusamy, assistant professor in Tamil department on July 27 that associate professor and head of the department, P. Anuradha, had expressed ‘hatred/unethical words’ against Scheduled Caste students in the department. A video and audio clipping of the same had been circulated in the social media and was published/broadcast by regional language press, the Board said.

Further there had been complaints from functionaries of the Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi besides “the local communal wings of the Scheduled Caste, Students Federation of India and the press,” the proceedings of the Board read.

As mandated under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act and Rules, 1976, the matter was placed before the College Committee whose report stated that the faculty member was “involved in the issue.”

The Board termed it “gross misconduct” and suspended Ms. Anuradha for two months.