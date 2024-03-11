Paarivendhar to contest on BJP symbol from Perambalur; BJP holds seat-sharing talks with allies

March 11, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has confirmed allocation of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency to the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), the party’s founder T.R. Paarivendhar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after holding seat-sharing talks with BJP State president K. Annamalai, Union Minister L. Murugan, BJP national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and other senior leaders, Mr. Paarivendhar said: “We will be contesting from the Perambalur constituency for the third time. This time we will contest on Lotus symbol. We have also sought Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. They have said they will revert back to us on this possibility,” he said.

After holding seat-sharing talks with the BJP team, New Justice Party founder A.C. Shanmugam said his party had sought allocation of Vellore and one more Lok Sabha constituency. “We will extend our unconditional support to the BJP,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Pandian, founder of Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), said his party had sought one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.