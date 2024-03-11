Paarivendhar to contest on BJP symbol from Perambalur; BJP holds seat-sharing talks with allies

March 11, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has confirmed allocation of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency to the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), the party’s founder T.R. Paarivendhar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after holding seat-sharing talks with BJP state president K. Annamalai, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and General (retd.) V.K. Singh as well as Arvind Menon, national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Paarivendhar said: “We will be contesting from the Perambalur constituency for the third time. This time we will contest on Lotus symbol. We have also sought Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. They have said they will revert back to us on this possibility,” he said.

After holding seat-sharing talks with the BJP team, New Justice Party founder A.C. Shanmugam said his party had sought allocation of Vellore and one more Lok Sabha constituency. “We will extend our unconditional support to the BJP,” he said.

John Pandian, founder of Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), said his party had sought one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seat.