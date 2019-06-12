Pa. Ranjith booked for inciting caste enmity

The Thirupanandal police on Tuesday filed a case against film director Pa. Ranjith for allegedly inciting caste enmity.

He allegedly spoke ill of emperor Raja Raja Cholan while describing the plight of an oppressed community during the Chola dynasty at a meeting organised by the Blue Panthers Party at Thirupananthal earlier this month.

Acting on a complaint from Bala, former Thanjavur district secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, the Thirupanandal police registered a case.

The IPC sections deal with charges of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot — if rioting be committed—if not committed and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Mr. Ranjith has helmed hit films such as Madras, Kabali and Kaala, the last two with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.