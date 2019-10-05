P. T. teacher arrested for assault on former student

The Cuddalore New Town police on Thursday arrested a physical education teacher of a government aided school in Manjakuppam here on charges of assaulting a former student.

The police said a group of former students led by Dinesh Kumar who had completed Plus Two last year, came to the school on Thursday demanding free laptops promised under the State government’s free laptop scheme.

The students approached the school Principal who assured them that the laptops would be given after it was sanctioned by the government.

However, five students reportedly resorted to a protest questioning the delay in distributing the laptops. Chandramohan, a physical education teacher in the school, questioned the students leading to an altercation.

The police said that the physical education teacher assaulted Dinesh Kumar after one of the students reportedly used abusive language against him. The students recorded a video of the assault on their mobile phones and posted it on social media.

Dinesh Kumar lodged a complaint against the teacher with the Cuddalore New Town Police station.

The police arrested Chandramohan and booked a case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, teachers of the school on Friday resorted to a sit-in protest inside the campus demanding the police to take action against the students who had verbally abused the teacher.