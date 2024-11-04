P. Shankar, former Chief Secy. who fell out with Jayalalithaa, is no more

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Shankar died at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 81. He is survived by his wife and son.

He had held the post for a brief period from 2001 to 2002.

The funeral would take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium on Tuesday afternoon, a circular issued by the Tamil Nadu government said.

Shankar was the younger brother of P. Murari, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served as the Principal Secretary to the President. Born on August 20, 1943, in Chennai, Shankar did his post-graduation in Economics at the RKM Vivekananda College in Chennai. He joined the IAS in July 1966.

Shankar was serving as the Secretary of the Union Petroleum Ministry when Jayalalithaa, who returned to power as the Chief Minister in May 2001, requested the Centre to relieve him from the post so that he could become the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. He held the post for one year, and was offered voluntary retirement because of his strained relationship with Jayalalithaa.

IAS officer Jarnail Singh in his book, With Four Prime Ministers: My PMO Journey, records this. “After six months of working as the Chief Secretary, there was a news report that P. Shankar had sought voluntary retirement. This seemed strange, as less than a year back he was very confidently working, and did not exhibit any sign of possible retirement. The news report also mentioned his uneasy working relationship with the Chief Minister,” recalls Mr. Singh.

When Jayalalithaa was in Delhi for a meeting, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked her about Shankar’s resignation. “To this, she replied that Shankar had resigned voluntarily. Prime Minister Vajpayee did not believe the Chief Minister. He also said that his information was that Shankar had been forced to resign,” writes Mr. Singh.

Subsequently, Mr. Vajpayee advised a senior officer to contact Shankar, and ask him to withdraw his resignation if he had submitted it. He had said that Shankar could work as the Secretary of the then newly-elected President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. “President Kalam preferred to bring in P.M. Nair IAS as the Secretary, and P. Shankar was appointed as the Secretary, Planning Commission,” says Mr. Singh.

In September 2002, Shankar was appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a position he held till 2006. He began his career as Assistant Collector, Cheyyar and Tirupattur. He had spent a considerable number of years in the posts associated with the handlooms and textiles sectors. He had briefly worked as the Chairman of the now-defunct TNEB.

