P. Chidambaram foresees big win for DMK-Congress alliance

03 January 2021 16:59 IST

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that the DMK-Congress alliance would surely win the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as it did in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The victory of the DMK-led alliance was assured as soon as the AIADMK-BJP alliance was announced, he told reporters.

Asked whether there were chances of problems cropping up during seat sharing talks in the DMK alliance as there were many parties in the combine, Mr. Chidambaram said this was a query that needed to be asked to the DMK leader M.K. Stalin. However, Mr. Chidambaram hoped that there would be no problem in the seat sharing arrangement.

Mr. Chidambaram said as a well-wisher and long-time friend of cine actor Rajinikanth he welcomed the latter's decision to opt out of politics.

Taking a dig at some BJP leaders’ claim that the party would announce the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA alliance, Mr. Chidambaram said the BJP State-level leaders would often come up with such "jokes”.

On the current state of the country's economy, Mr. Chidambaram said exports had declined again and the unemployment rate in urban areas had risen. The Centre had not given up its "adamant attitude" when it came to the farmers’ agitation near Delhi opposing the farm laws; the mess it has created with GST and its relations with China. The BJP government did not care for people’s sentiments, parliament or parliamentary debates, he alleged.