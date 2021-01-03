P. Chidambaram foresees big win for DMK-Congress alliance

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that the DMK-Congress alliance would surely win the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as it did in the 2019 parliamentary polls.
The victory of the DMK-led alliance was assured as soon as the AIADMK-BJP alliance was announced, he told reporters.
Asked whether there were chances of problems cropping up during seat sharing talks in the DMK alliance as there were many parties in the combine, Mr. Chidambaram said this was a query that needed to be asked to the DMK leader M.K. Stalin. However, Mr. Chidambaram hoped that there would be no problem in the seat sharing arrangement.
Mr. Chidambaram said as a well-wisher and long-time friend of cine actor Rajinikanth he welcomed the latter's decision to opt out of politics.
Taking a dig at some BJP leaders’ claim that the party would announce the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA alliance, Mr. Chidambaram said the BJP State-level leaders would often come up with such "jokes”.
On the current state of the country's economy, Mr. Chidambaram said exports had declined again and the unemployment rate in urban areas had risen. The Centre had not given up its "adamant attitude" when it came to the farmers’ agitation near Delhi opposing the farm laws; the mess it has created with GST and its relations with China. The BJP government did not care for people’s sentiments, parliament or parliamentary debates, he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath