P. Amudha posted as T.N. Commissioner of Revenue Administration

The Tamil Nadu government has posted IAS officer P. Amudha as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, following the transfer of senior IAS officer S.K. Prabhakar, who had been holding that post.

Ms. Amudha would hold the CRA as an additional charge and would continue to be the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Monday (August 26, 2024) said.

The State government had recently posted Mr. Prabhakar as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The G.O. also ordered the posting of senior IAS officer K. Manivasan as the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms as an additional charge. This post was previously held by Mr. Prabhakar.

Mr. Manivasan would continue to be the Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

