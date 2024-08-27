ADVERTISEMENT

P. Amudha posted as T.N. Commissioner of Revenue Administration

Published - August 27, 2024 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The order came after the transfer of senior IAS officer S.K. Prabhakar, who had been holding that post

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of P. Amudha | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tamil Nadu government has posted IAS officer P. Amudha as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, following the transfer of senior IAS officer S.K. Prabhakar, who had been holding that post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Amudha would hold the CRA as an additional charge and would continue to be the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Monday (August 26, 2024) said.

The State government had recently posted Mr. Prabhakar as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 

The G.O. also ordered the posting of senior IAS officer K. Manivasan as the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms as an additional charge. This post was previously held by Mr. Prabhakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Manivasan would continue to be the Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US