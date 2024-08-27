GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P. Amudha posted as T.N. Commissioner of Revenue Administration

The order came after the transfer of senior IAS officer S.K. Prabhakar, who had been holding that post

Published - August 27, 2024 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of P. Amudha

File photo of P. Amudha | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tamil Nadu government has posted IAS officer P. Amudha as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, following the transfer of senior IAS officer S.K. Prabhakar, who had been holding that post.

Ms. Amudha would hold the CRA as an additional charge and would continue to be the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Monday (August 26, 2024) said.

The State government had recently posted Mr. Prabhakar as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 

The G.O. also ordered the posting of senior IAS officer K. Manivasan as the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms as an additional charge. This post was previously held by Mr. Prabhakar.

Mr. Manivasan would continue to be the Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.