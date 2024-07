The Tamil Nadu government on Friday gave senior IAS officer P. Amudha additional charge as Special Officer, Mudhalvarin Mugavari. The post was earlier held by D. Mohan.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that Ms. Amudha would function as Special Officer for Makkaludan Mudhalvar and other public grievance redress schemes.

Ms. Amudha would continue to hold the post of Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.