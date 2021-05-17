Tamil Nadu

Oxygen storage tank installed at Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram

The government-run Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram has installed an oxygen storage tank to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients.

Installed at a cost of ₹30 lakh, the six kilolitre storage tank will store liquid oxygen, which can be vaporized and used to treat patients requiring oxygen support.

A senior official said that hospitals in the district have been facing a medical oxygen supply crunch. The storage tank at RMMCH was commissioned since the oxygen demand could not be adequately met through cylinders. “We have now placed a request to the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for supplying oxygen to the facility. Work on laying pipelines is underway and the storage facility is expected to be functional in a week’s time,” he said.

Currently, there are 170 beds in RMMCH of which 25 are oxygenated beds. Another 200 beds are currently being set up with oxygen, the official added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 12:07:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/oxygen-storage-tank-installed-at-rajah-muthiah-medical-college-in-chidambaram/article34576949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY