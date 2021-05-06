‘Oxygen on Wheels’ launched in city

Initiative involves buses laden with concentrators

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation, has launched “Oxygen on Wheels”, an initiative where buses laden with oxygen concentrators will be deployed outside government hospitals.

JITO has set up four dedicated specialty buses, each laden with six oxygen concentrators, which will be deployed outside government hospitals. Each bus can handle six patients and can provide relief to those queuing up for admission. The facility is free for patients, according to a press release.

D.K. Jain, chairman, JITO Seva, said the vehicles would operate 24x7, catering to the urgent requirement of government hospitals in the city.

Anil Jain, president of the JITO Administrative Training Foundation, said they had launched a COVID-19 helpline — “Jito for you helpline” — 94343 43430, for people to reach out.

Among others, Bharat Kanti Doshi, chief secretary of the organisation, and Pramod Chordia, convener, were present.