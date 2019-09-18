More support for September 19 lorry strike

Lorry owners in Namakkal and Salem will take part in the nationwide strike on Sept. 19, a release said.
The All India Motor Transport Congress has announced a nationwide strike on September 19, demanding the Centre’s withdrawal of the recently announced amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act and revision of the hefty fine amounts for traffic rule violations.
Expressing solidarity, lorry owners here would not operate their vehicles between 6 a.m and 6 p.m. on September 19. Lorry owners here also urged private vehicle owners, van and auto rickshaw drivers to support the strike. They also asked the State government to intervene and take steps to address their grievances.
