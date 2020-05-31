Tamil Nadu

Owner gets back his ‘stolen’ bikeby parcel service after two weeks

Suresh with his motorcycle.

Suresh with his motorcycle.  

CCTV footage showed a tea shop employee riding it near Sulur

Suresh was skeptical when a parcel service agency called him on Saturday afternoon and said that a two-wheeler was waiting to be delivered at his address.

When the 34-year-old owner of a lathe unit at Pallapalayam immediately went to the office of the parcel service, he was asked to pay ₹1,400 delivery and packing charges and take the vehicle.

The sender had opted for payment on delivery as the value of the parcel was higher than the parcel service charge.

Mr. Suresh was pleasantly surprised to see his bike, which went missing two weeks ago, at the delivery section.

When he enquired with the parcel service company, all that Mr. Suresh could find out was that the sender had listed ₹13,400 as the value of the two-wheeler and hence they allowed payment on delivery. The man had presumably driven to his hometown during the lockdown.

The two-wheeler had gone missing on May 18 when it was parked in front of Mr. Suresh’s workshop.

Along with a local journalist friend, he went to the Sulur police station where a complaint was lodged.

However, the police did not register a case of vehicle theft nor issue a community service register (CSR).

“A few days later, surveillance camera visuals from an industrial unit at Pallapalayam showed a tea master of a local shop riding the two-wheeler. We went to his house and found that he had left the house with his wife and child. Some people told us that he went to his hometown Mannargudi, probably riding the stolen two-wheeler,” said Mr. Suresh’s friend.

Mr. Suresh did not wish to speak to media.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:56:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/owner-gets-back-his-stolen-bikeby-parcel-service-after-two-weeks/article31718235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY