Overwhelming response to farm courses

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on Wednesday released the rank list for admission to undergraduate courses.

Revathy of Kanniyakumari, with an aggregate of 200/200, secured the first place this year, which also saw the highest number of applications in the last 10 years, Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar said while releasing the list.

“This year, the university received 51,876 applications, the highest in the last decade. As many as 41,590 candidates were eligible. The number of applications this year is at least 10,000 more than last year.”

The total number of seats in constituent and affiliated colleges is 3,905.

The popularity of agriculture courses, the decline in preference for engineering courses and the awareness on job opportunities were the reasons for the rise in the number of applications, Mr. Kumar said.

Rising awareness

“The demand for engineering courses is not what it was 10 years ago.

“This combined with the rising awareness among students that agriculture graduates could look beyond government for jobs were the reasons.”

Among the 11 undergraduate disciplines, B.Sc. Agriculture would see the toughest competition: for every seat there are 70 applicants.

Among the 41,590 candidates, whose applications the university accepted, 36,614 come under ‘General Ranking', 1,630 under ‘Vocational’, 242 under ‘ex-servicemen’, nine under ‘Descendants', 285 under ‘Eminent Sports Person’, 46 under ‘Differently abled’, 103 under NRI and 96 under ‘Industrial Sponsorship’ categories.

Mr. Kumar said the university would soon announce the date for the counselling session and it would be 10 days after the start of the medical counselling.

The university is expected to commence classes in the second week of August, he added.

The second applicant in the rank list is R. Sivalini of Pudukottai and the third spot went to M. Alan of Thanjavur.