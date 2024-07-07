GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Overseas job seekers must verify veracity of agents, firms with competent authority’

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal says many youth who were lured by attractive job offers in South-East Asian countries were being forced to take up online assignments to cheat people

Updated - July 07, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shankar Jiwal

Shankar Jiwal | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Tamil Nadu police have advised overseas job seekers to verify the veracity of agents offering lucrative jobs abroad and the profile of companies there with the Protector of Emigrants. 

In a statement, Director-General of Police (DGP)/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal said many youth who were lured by attractive job offers in South-East Asian countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand were forced to take up online assignments to cheat people.

While many believed they had been hired for jobs such as data entry operators, they realised on arrival in the foreign country that they had been cheated. The employers there forced them to create fake social media profiles and lure innocent people into online scams and defraud them.

Warning agents offering such fake jobs of stringent action, Mr. Jiwal said youth seeking jobs abroad should verify the genuineness of agents and profile of companies offering the jobs in the respective countries. He said only registered agents could process employment in foreign countries. The DGP advised job seekers to bear in mind that they should have an employment visa with a work permit and not a tourist visa to get a job in a foreign country.

