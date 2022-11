Overnight rains in many places in north Tamil Nadu, more rains forecast for Friday

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and many districts of northern Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Heavy rain lashed several part of the city in Chennai on Friday. A scene at Thiru Vi Ka road near Anna Salai. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and many districts of northern Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Chennai city and many districts in northern and central Tamil Nadu received heavy rains through the night on Thursday and continued on Friday, due to low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

At 7 a.m. the RMC Now Cast said that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning was likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday morning till 10 am.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchi, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Here is data from some Observatories that recorded a good quantity of rain upto 5.30a.m. on Friday: Dharmapuri - 31mm, Cuddalore - 65, Nungambakkam - 31.8mm

Meenambakkam - 34.4mm. Nagapattinam- 48mm, Adiramapattinam- 20mm, Puducherry- 31mm.

Data from various Automatic weather stations till 5.30 a.m. on Friday:

Chidambaram - 56mm, Chennai 34.5 mm, Meenambakkam_Isro - 34mm, Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur district - 19.5mm, Kalavai in Ranipet district - 11.5mm, Tiruttani- 6mm, Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram district 48mm, Virdhachalam - 21mm, Tirur in Tiruvallur district - 38mm.

Data from automatic rain gauges till 5.30 a.m. on Friday:

Good Will School Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district 48 mm, Acs Medical College in Kancheepuram district- 41 mm,Nandanam in Chennai -33 mm, Poonamallee -32.5 mm, Taramani in Chennai - 44 mm, Chembarambakkam -25.5, Sathyabama University - 32.5mm, and West Tambaram in Chengalpattu district 22mm.