Overhead tank operators, conservancy staff stage demo

Workers complain of paltry pay, non-regularisation of work

Hundreds of overhead tank (OHT) operators and conservancy workers employed in rural areas across the State staged a demonstration on Tuesday, demanding reasonable wages and regularisation of work.

They demanded in particular, the correction of a government order issued by the previous government in February 2021, which effectively reduced the salary of OHT operators under the pretext of increasing it by ₹1,400.

“Many of the OHT operators were already receiving salary up to ₹5,000. However, the government claimed to increase it from ₹2,600 and made it ₹4,000 for everyone,” said K.R. Ganesan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Workers Federation, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Pointing out that all the OHT operators were working either on part-time basis or on consolidated pay for several years, he said that the government must regularise their employment.

Mr. Ganesan alleged that all the ‘Thooimai Kavalars’ (Cleanliness Protectors) and the conservancy workers engaged in villages were an exploited lot with paltry salaries.

“All of them are paid only a salary of ₹3,600 per month with no holidays or leave,” he said. He added that no proper employment records were maintained for these workers so that they could be sent away anytime.

He said that there were around 60,000 ‘Thooimai Kavalars’ in Tamil Nadu at the moment.

Mr. Ganesan demanded that they must be brought under a special time scale pay with decent salaries.