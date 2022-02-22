Overall seat share of the Congress rises marginally

Seat share in Corporation doubles from 2011 when it contested polls alone

The Congress which fought the urban local bodies polls as part the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK recorded a strike rate of 40.8% while the overall contested seat share was 4.61%, slightly more than 4.43% in 2011 when it contested alone

The Congress emerged as the third largest party in terms of seat share behind the DMK and the AIADMK. Its tally of seats rose to 592 of the 12,838 seats as compared to 568 of the 12,816 seats in 2011. The party won in 73 of the 123 corporation wards, 151 of 394 municipalities and 368 out of 931 seats allotted to it. In the Greater Chennai Corporation, the party won 13 out of 16 wards allotted.

The Congress’ seat share in corporations rose to 59.34% in 2022 from 2.07% in 2011 . While its seat share in municipalities was 4.4% in 2011, it increased to 38.32% in 2022. In town panchayats, the party had a seat share of 2.36% in 2011 and 39.52% in 2022.

The people of the State had given a thumping verdict to the Secular Progressive Alliance and for good governance. He said the results in the Kongu-belt, especially, came on the back of the work put in by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the alliance parties, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri told The Hindu.

Further, Mr. Alagiri said the alliance was one of ideology that was continuing. “But if you look at the BJP and the AIADMK, their alliance was just pure opportunism. Even now, they have not told the people why they split their alliance. The people have given a good decision and we will work towards fulfilling their hopes of good governance,” he said.

When asked about Tamil Nadu BJP president’s claim that the BJP was the third-largest, Mr. Alagiri said, “They can ride a horse only in their dreams. Even when they were in the AIADMK alliance, they could win only four out of 20 seats. They couldn’t do anything even within that alliance,” he said.