Overall case fatality rate for COVID-19 in State is 1.10%

Vellore had highest CFR at 2.05%; Nilgiris lowest at 0.54%

Vellore had highest CFR at 2.05%; Nilgiris lowest at 0.54%

Across the three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.10% of the infected persons lost their lives in Tamil Nadu, says data shared by the State heath department.

Among the districts in the State, the Nilgiris had the lowest case fatality rate (CFR) at 0.54%. Of the 42,094 persons who were infected here, 227 succumbed to the infection. Among the larger towns, Erode had the lowest fatality rate at 0.55%. Of the 1,32,655 infected persons, as many as 732 died. On the other hand, Vellore had the highest case fatality rate at 2.05%, where 57,264 persons were infected and 1,173 persons succumbed to the infection. Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Sivagangai, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar recorded a CFR of less than 1%.

Age-wise analysis

An age-wise analysis showed that the most number of deaths occurred among persons aged 61-70 with 11,078 deaths from among the 3,44,580 who were infected. Twenty-four deaths were reported among children aged below 10 (94,975 infected with a CFR of 003%) and seven of the 70 persons aged over 100 had succumbed to the infection while under treatment. The CFR stood at 10%.

The number of deaths among those aged 11-20 stood at 53 (2,67,557 infections with a CFR of 0.02%). Among those aged 21-30, the number of deaths was 53. The CFR among those aged 41-50 was 0.75% with 4,346 deaths from among the 5,79,095 positive cases. The deaths doubled among the 51-60 age group and stood at 8,719. The CFR for this age group was 1.68%.

As many as 7,921 persons aged 71-80, from among the 1,42,578 positive cases died of the infection. The CFR stood at 5.56%. Among the 81-90 category, 3,014 persons died from among the 37,800 persons infected. The CFR stood at 7.97%.

Among nonagenarians, of the 3,571 positive cases, there were 387 deaths and the CFR stood at 9.44%.