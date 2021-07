CHENNAI

20 July 2021 01:33 IST

State’s overall coverage touches 1,82,38,988

As many as 2,35,461 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday in Tamil Nadu, taking the State’s overall coverage to 1,82,38,988.

Of the 2,35,461 people, 1,32,046 were in the 18-44 age group, 73,448 in the 45-59 age group and 27,864 were senior citizens.

Inoculation was held in 2,065 sessions.

