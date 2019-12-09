Over seven tonnes of plastic items seized

More than seven tonnes of banned plastic products worth ₹10 lakh was seized from a godown here on Saturday by the Food Safety officials.

Officials conducted a raid in a godown on Sunnambukara Street in Vellore on Saturday night, and found that several packets of banned plastic items were stacked in the godown.

Designated official, S.P. Suresh and Revenue Divisional Officer, Vellore, Ganesh, sealed the godown.

The occupants and the owners fled the scene.

The crackdown would continue on the banned plastic items and stringent action would be initiated against the offenders, said Mr. Suresh.