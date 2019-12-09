Over seven tonnes of plastic items seized

More than seven tonnes of banned plastic products worth ₹10 lakh was seized from a godown here on Saturday by the Food Safety officials.
Officials conducted a raid in a godown on Sunnambukara Street in Vellore on Saturday night, and found that several packets of banned plastic items were stacked in the godown.
Designated official, S.P. Suresh and Revenue Divisional Officer, Vellore, Ganesh, sealed the godown.
The occupants and the owners fled the scene.
The crackdown would continue on the banned plastic items and stringent action would be initiated against the offenders, said Mr. Suresh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.